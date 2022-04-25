Overview

Dr. Theresa Mastronardi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Mastronardi works at Theresa M Mastronardi in New Windsor, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.