Dr. Theresa Patton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Theresa Patton, MD

Dr. Theresa Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Methodist Dallas Med Ctr

Dr. Patton works at Kessler Womens Healthcare in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    1330 N Beckley Ave Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-7200
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 12, 2020
    I delivered my first baby in April and I could not have had a better experience! Dr. Patton was my primary doctor for my pregnancy and was amazing! Always spent time to answer all of our questions! I highly recommend!!
    About Dr. Theresa Patton, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1477616886
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Methodist Dallas Med Ctr
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton works at Kessler Womens Healthcare in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patton’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

