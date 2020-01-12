Dr. Theresa Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Patton, MD
Dr. Theresa Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Methodist Dallas Med Ctr
Dallas Office1330 N Beckley Ave Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 941-7200Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I delivered my first baby in April and I could not have had a better experience! Dr. Patton was my primary doctor for my pregnancy and was amazing! Always spent time to answer all of our questions! I highly recommend!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477616886
- Methodist Dallas Med Ctr
