Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Pediatric Rehabilitation535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave # 10H, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-7610
Temple University Physicians Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine3401 N Broad St Bldg 6B # Outpatie, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Temple Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at Temple University Hospital - ZONE E BOYER BUILDING3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Global Excel Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tumor (benign) on my right ankle. From Day 1, she made sure that I was okay and also made sure to schedule my surgery as soon as she could to remove it. On the day of the surgery, she made sure that I was okay and comfortable with the procedure. Explained everything in detail and made sure that all of my questions were answered. Even on the post-op visit, she made sure that I was okay and that my ankle was doing well after surgery. I am sure she will keep doing the same every time I have to attend the office. She is the absolute best, would definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669871026
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazionis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazionis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazionis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazionis works at
Dr. Pazionis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazionis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pazionis speaks French.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazionis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazionis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazionis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazionis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.