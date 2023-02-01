Overview of Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD

Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Pazionis works at Pediatric Rehabilitation in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.