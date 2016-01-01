Overview

Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Pondok works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.