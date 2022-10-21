Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD
Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
DonnaSana ObGyn7400 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 819-0570Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health - Cypress13201 Fry Rd Ste 130, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (346) 327-0804
Woman's Health Angleton1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 274-3646Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
When looking for a doctor you don't want someone to be a friend or buddy, you want someone who knows what they are doing and are knowledgeable, and wants to help you, I believe I'd want someone as straight forward and honest as Dr. Robinson is. She doesn't sugarcoat it, but she gives you hope for all options available despite your problems you have. She's kind, and passionate for what she does.
About Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619934080
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.