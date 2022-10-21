See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD

Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Robinson works at DonnaSana ObGyn in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Angleton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

    DonnaSana ObGyn
    7400 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 819-0570
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Woman's Health - Cypress
    13201 Fry Rd Ste 130, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 327-0804
    Woman's Health Angleton
    1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 274-3646
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Theresa Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619934080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship

