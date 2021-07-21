Dr. Theresa Schinke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Schinke, DPM
Overview of Dr. Theresa Schinke, DPM
Dr. Theresa Schinke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Schinke works at
Dr. Schinke's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Wisconsin Foot and Ankle Associates1301 E Northland Ave Ste B, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schinke?
She listens and even took my job into consideration to help decrease, improve my pain level. Diagnosis was explained to my understanding. The take home methods for relief have been used over and over.
About Dr. Theresa Schinke, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043210594
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Charity Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schinke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schinke works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.