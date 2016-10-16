See All Dermatologists in Golden, CO
Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Scholz works at ACCENT DERMATOLOGY AND LASER INSTITUTION in Golden, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Accent Dermatology and Laser Institution
    400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 (303) 463-9600
    5727 Allison St, Arvada, CO 80002 (303) 618-2304

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Contact Dermatitis
Burn Injuries
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Contact Dermatitis
Burn Injuries

Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Oct 16, 2016
    I found Dr. Scholz to have excellent attention to detail. She is the only doctor I've ever known to actually demonstrate she read the patient questionnaire, and to comment on answers I provided. Dr. Scholz was always very personable and never seemed rushed. No matter how many questions I had, she took the time to answer them in a very thorough manner. I had absolute confidence in her skill and knowledge and recommend her without reservation.
    Just Me in Fort Collins, CO — Oct 16, 2016
    About Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578555637
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scholz has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

