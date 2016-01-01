Overview of Dr. Theresa Shao, MD

Dr. Theresa Shao, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Shao works at The Blavatnik Family - Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.