Overview of Dr. Theresa Stretch, MD

Dr. Theresa Stretch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stretch works at Pleasant Ridge Intrnl Mdcn in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.