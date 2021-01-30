Overview

Dr. Theresa Stroot, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlestown, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Stroot works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Charlestown, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.