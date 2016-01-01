Overview of Dr. Theresa Townley, MD

Dr. Theresa Townley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Townley works at CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.