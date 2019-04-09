Overview

Dr. Theresa Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Southlake Clinic, Renton, WA in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.