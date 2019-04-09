Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Southlake Clinic Time Square660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 690-3485
Southlake Clinic Diabetes/Thyd723 SW 10th St Ste 250, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 656-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My day brightens when I see Dr. Tran. She gives me the care and information I need, plus is very realistic about it. She is smart and intuitive. And is a supporter of any positive thing I manage to do! Very glad to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Theresa Tran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992835607
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.