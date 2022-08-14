Overview of Dr. Theresa Vail, MD

Dr. Theresa Vail, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vail works at Theresa M. Vail Psychiatry in Tyler, TX with other offices in Key West, FL and Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.