Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiginton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD
Overview of Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD
Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio
Dr. Wiginton works at
Dr. Wiginton's Office Locations
-
1
HCM Medical Clinic - Kerrville500 THOMPSON DR, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 990-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiginton?
About Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720048499
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiginton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiginton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiginton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiginton works at
Dr. Wiginton has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiginton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiginton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiginton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiginton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiginton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.