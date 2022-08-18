Overview of Dr. Theresa Woods, MD

Dr. Theresa Woods, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Woods works at IU Health Arnett Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in West Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.