Overview of Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, MD

Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Zesiewicz works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.