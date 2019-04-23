Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zesiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Byrd Alzheimer's Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-2201
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zesiewicz is the best neurologist ever. She is very knowledgeable and thorough, listens, is easy to talk to and doesn't rush you. Her team is also well organized. After having seen other neurologists who did not exemplify these qualities, I feel lucky to have found her.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265455315
- University South Fla
- SUNY Downstate
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Zesiewicz has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zesiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
