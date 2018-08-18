See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD

Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Levan works at Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Levan's Office Locations

    Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery
    3213 Summit Square Pl Ste 175, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Bluegrass Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    1707 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-5577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2018
    My introduction to Dr. Levan was through a referral by my very respected and now retired physician. I have found her to be outstanding in her field. She is a perfectionist and genuinely desires to give the best quality care. Her office staff reflects her, in their efficiency, attention to detail and professionalism.
    Connie Minix — Aug 18, 2018
    About Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245235076
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Ctr
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Washington University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levan works at Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Levan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

