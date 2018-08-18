Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD
Overview of Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD
Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Levan works at
Dr. Levan's Office Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Plastic Reconstructive Surgery3213 Summit Square Pl Ste 175, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
-
2
Bluegrass Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1707 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levan?
My introduction to Dr. Levan was through a referral by my very respected and now retired physician. I have found her to be outstanding in her field. She is a perfectionist and genuinely desires to give the best quality care. Her office staff reflects her, in their efficiency, attention to detail and professionalism.
About Dr. Therese-Anne Levan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245235076
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Washington University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.