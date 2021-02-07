Overview of Dr. Therese Hughes, MD

Dr. Therese Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Round Lake Beach, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.