Overview

Dr. Therese Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Johnson works at Essentia Health-45th Street Clinic in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.