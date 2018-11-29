See All Psychiatrists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Therese Keeling, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small New Albany, IN
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Therese Keeling, MD

Dr. Therese Keeling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Keeling works at Growth Center For Counseling and Wellness in New Albany, IN.

Dr. Keeling's Office Locations

    The Growth Center For Counseling and Wellness
    The Growth Center For Counseling and Wellness
4925 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 941-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Encore Health Network
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2018
    Nov 29, 2018
She's AMAZING! I've felt SO comfortable with her since Day 1! She's kind, empathetic, intelligent, & goes above & beyond to help. She doesn't judge & when it comes to medications, she doesn't push the controlled substances - she recommends the 'tried & true' meds that work over time, vs the stuff that is more addictive. If CS meds are needed, she will prescribe them, but even then she starts off with a low dose so her patients aren't zombies or crazy-hyper. She has been a God-send for me!
    Jeffersonville, IN — Nov 29, 2018
    About Dr. Therese Keeling, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104985605
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keeling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keeling works at Growth Center For Counseling and Wellness in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Keeling’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

