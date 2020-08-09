Dr. Therese Lango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Therese Lango, MD
Dr. Therese Lango, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Russellville Hospital and Shoals Hospital.
Tennessee Valley Cardiovascular541 W College St Ste 1100, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2118
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Cardiovascular Services At North Al Med Ctr1751 Veterans Dr Ste 200, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2118
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Russellville Hospital
- Shoals Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Lango for 20+ years and I love her. She is extremely thorough and caring.
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
