See All Podiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Therese Losi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Therese Losi, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Therese Losi, DPM

Dr. Therese Losi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Losi works at Estrella Foot & Ankle in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
5.0 (148)
View Profile

Dr. Losi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fancy Footwork Podiatry
    9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 104, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 640-1799
  2. 2
    Abrazo Central Campus
    2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 246-5576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Losi?

    Nov 22, 2019
    Removal of ingrown toenail. Dr. Losi is as good as it gets in minimizing the pain of removing an ingrown toenail. A "blocker" shot deadens the entire toe before the procedure.
    Tim Ogle — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Therese Losi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Therese Losi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Losi to family and friends

    Dr. Losi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Losi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Therese Losi, DPM.

    About Dr. Therese Losi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841282811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Therese Losi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Losi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Losi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Losi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Therese Losi, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.