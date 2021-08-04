Overview of Dr. Theressa Strong, MD

Dr. Theressa Strong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Strong works at South Hills Eye Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.