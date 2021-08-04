Dr. Theressa Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theressa Strong, MD
Overview of Dr. Theressa Strong, MD
Dr. Theressa Strong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Strong's Office Locations
South Hills Eye Associates713 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (724) 745-6258
South Hills Eye Associates189 E Pike St, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 561-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strong explains everything about your eye health in as much detail as you want. She has performed cataract surgery on both my eyes with excellent results. My wife and I are extremely happy with Dr. Strong.
About Dr. Theressa Strong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EE Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Marquette Univ
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Strong works at
