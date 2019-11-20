Overview

Dr. Theron Stinar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Stinar works at Fredericksburg Christn Hlth Ctr in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Spotsylvania, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.