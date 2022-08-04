Overview of Dr. Theron Tilgner, DO

Dr. Theron Tilgner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tilgner works at Desert Mountain Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine LLC in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Parker, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.