Dr. Timothy Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Do, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They graduated from The University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Heart Care Bluffton4689 US Highway 17 Ste 13, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-9104
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had neurlogical problems for many years and was never helped by any doctor I ever saw before. To my surprise, Dr. Do changed all of that for me. He referred me to only the best care and I believe he has found what works and this is what he prescribes for his patients. The first time I saw him I thought he was the kindest doctor. He seemed so proud of his practice which I think is what happens when a doctor truly cares about their patients. My only regret is that he is affiliated with HCA Orange Park Hospital.
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital, Veterans Administration Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- The University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
