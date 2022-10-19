Dr. Thi Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thi Tran, DO
Overview
Dr. Thi Tran, DO is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Village Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery LLC1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 220, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 751-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Went to Mr. Tran for surgery he fixed life! Best doctor in the U.S.A by far, will go again!!!
About Dr. Thi Tran, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437117116
Education & Certifications
- American Osteopathic College of Dermatology
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.