Overview

Dr. Thi Tran, DO is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Tran works at Village Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery LLC in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.