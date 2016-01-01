Dr. Do has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thien Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thien Do, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Hearthcare Center Inc7432 Little River Tpke, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 658-7060
-
2
Pan AM Urgent & Medical Care3085 Nutley St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 658-7060
-
3
American Executive Health Sys7611 Little River Tpke # 108, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 658-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
About Dr. Thien Do, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1740238195
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of California, Berkley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.