See All General Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Nguyen works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gautam Velamoor, MD
Dr. Gautam Velamoor, MD
4.1 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD
Dr. Jared Brandenberger, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Debra Wechter, MD
Dr. Debra Wechter, MD
4.1 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Clinics - Metabolic & Bariatrics
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 515, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 467-3957
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Value Options
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?

    Jun 21, 2018
    On June 15th, I prepared myself for a three hour surgery. Turned out to be much more complicated. The surgery took 8.5 hours. Dr. Nguyen was a class act. He communicated well with me on the phone, and showed up at the hospital. The whole staff is excellent, he's excellent, and I highly recommend anybody who is looking for weight loss surgery to go in this direction. Dr. Nguyen, by far, does everything he can to make his patients feel comfortable in what they are doing.
    CS in Bellevue — Jun 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nguyen to family and friends

    Dr. Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD.

    About Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801930201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center|Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.