Dr. Thiendella Diagne, MD
Overview of Dr. Thiendella Diagne, MD
Dr. Thiendella Diagne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Diagne's Office Locations
Dr. Diagne Premiere Ob. Gyn. PA4422 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 682-6146Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Dr Diagne Premier Ob-Gyn508 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 381-5190
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Driscoll Health Plan
- Elderplan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate the attention and care. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Thiendella Diagne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Wolof
- 1538330352
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- FSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diagne has seen patients for Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diagne speaks French, Spanish and Wolof.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Diagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diagne.
