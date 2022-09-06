Dr. Thienquang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thienquang Le, MD
Overview of Dr. Thienquang Le, MD
Dr. Thienquang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with University Of Md Med Sys
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Penderbrook Internal Medicine4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 716-5404
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Le's since his office first opened (next to Fair Oaks Hospital). I believe it has been nearly 20 years that I have been a patient of Dr. Le's. I have also recommended him to many, many other satisfied friends and family members. I will be his patient until the day he retires. He is doc to my entire family. Melissa is committed to providing excellence which is why she "makes no bones about it" (young people look that phrase up). Melissa is professional, direct, respectful and quick when necessary AND takes her time to discuss, to answer and is very caring when necessary. Imagine being the one person to take care of, and to meet the needs of, both doctor, his staff and ALL of his patients. Dr. Le respects his patients; he listens; he takes his time and if by chance it is an unusual day that you have to wait past your appointment time, he is worth the wait. I am NOT related to in any way, nor friends with, Dr. Le or Melissa.
About Dr. Thienquang Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1538254875
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
