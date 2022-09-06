See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Thienquang Le, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thienquang Le, MD

Dr. Thienquang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with University Of Md Med Sys

Dr. Le works at Penderbrook Internal Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penderbrook Internal Medicine
    4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 716-5404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Le?

    Sep 06, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Le's since his office first opened (next to Fair Oaks Hospital). I believe it has been nearly 20 years that I have been a patient of Dr. Le's. I have also recommended him to many, many other satisfied friends and family members. I will be his patient until the day he retires. He is doc to my entire family. Melissa is committed to providing excellence which is why she "makes no bones about it" (young people look that phrase up). Melissa is professional, direct, respectful and quick when necessary AND takes her time to discuss, to answer and is very caring when necessary. Imagine being the one person to take care of, and to meet the needs of, both doctor, his staff and ALL of his patients. Dr. Le respects his patients; he listens; he takes his time and if by chance it is an unusual day that you have to wait past your appointment time, he is worth the wait. I am NOT related to in any way, nor friends with, Dr. Le or Melissa.
    Cindy H., Chantilly, VA — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thienquang Le, MD
    About Dr. Thienquang Le, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1538254875
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Md Med Sys
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thienquang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Penderbrook Internal Medicine in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

