Dr. Thierry Bonnabesse, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University Med Center
Dr. Bonnabesse's Office Locations
Champlain Spine and Pain Management4 Feathers Dr, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 324-7246Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Massena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You may have a wait of 10 or 15 minutes, but it is definitely worth the wait. Dr. will try to pinpoint area and give you options.
- Pain Medicine
- English, French
- 1487749974
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnabesse works at
