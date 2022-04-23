Overview of Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD

Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hufnagel works at Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.