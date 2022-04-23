See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (765)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD

Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Hufnagel works at Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Hauppauge, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hufnagel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City
    450 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 832-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Manhattan
    185 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 689-7676
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Hauppauge
    200 Motor Pkwy, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 952-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 765 ratings
    Patient Ratings (765)
    5 Star
    (654)
    4 Star
    (57)
    3 Star
    (28)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Apr 23, 2022
    My deepest gratitude to Dr. Werner and Dr. Hufnagel. In January I had laser vision correction and cataract removal in my right eye at Stahl. I see better than I have since kindergarten. This was a seamless experience from start to finish and I could not be happier with the results.
    Stephanie Saul, Port Washington — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1245220490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins U
    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U at White Meml Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine
    Undergraduate School
    • Universite De Paris
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology and Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hufnagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hufnagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hufnagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hufnagel has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hufnagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    765 patients have reviewed Dr. Hufnagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hufnagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hufnagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hufnagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

