Dr. Thierry Momplaisir, MD
Overview
Dr. Thierry Momplaisir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Cardiology Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-4100
- 2 1000 Atlantic Ave Ste 205, Camden, NJ 08104 Directions (856) 482-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Momplaisir also saved my husband’s life. His explanations were thorough and he showed genuine compassion and concern.
About Dr. Thierry Momplaisir, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Momplaisir works at
