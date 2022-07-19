Overview

Dr. Thierry Momplaisir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Momplaisir works at Lourdes Cardiology Services, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.