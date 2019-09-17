Overview of Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD

Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Verstraeten works at Allegheny Ophthalmic & Orbital in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Brookville, PA, Sewickley, PA and Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.