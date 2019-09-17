Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verstraeten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD
Overview of Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD
Dr. Thierry Verstraeten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Freeman & Eger Llp420 E North Ave # 608, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 369-6300
Laurel Eye Clinic50 Waterford Pike Ste 102, Brookville, PA 15825 Directions (814) 849-8344
Sewickley Eye Center Ltd.400 Broad St Ste 1006, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-4610
Southwestern PA Eye Surgery Center750 E Beau St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-2982
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
The best retinologist in Pgh. Has taken care of my mother for macular degeneration for many years as well as my young daughter. Very knowledgeable and I trust his recommendations
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- U Pittsburgh Eye Ear Hosp
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Verstraeten has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verstraeten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verstraeten speaks Dutch and French.
