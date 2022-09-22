Overview

Dr. Thikra Kadhim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med Methodist Hosp



Dr. Kadhim works at Metro Plex Health Systems in Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.