Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Theethira Ganapathi works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    • Male
    • 1225284359
    Education & Certifications

    • BIDMC, Boston (Celiac Disease)|Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, India (Neurology)|UCSF Fresno(Gastroenterology)
    • Kasturba Medical College, India
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Fairview Hospital
    • Mysore Medical College, India
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

