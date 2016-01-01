Overview

Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Theethira Ganapathi works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.