Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD
Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Mary Calvert Holdworth Memorial|Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
1
Thimmiah Kumar M.D. PA1950 SW 18th Ct Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6909
2
Keertini Kumar M.D.8618 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 574-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the Dr. To all the staff, so very kind and helpful. They will go out of the way just to help you. Thank you to all at Dr Kumar.
About Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629062617
Education & Certifications
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
- KandR Combined Hospitals
- Mary Calvert Holdworth Memorial|Mysore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.