Overview of Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD

Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Mary Calvert Holdworth Memorial|Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Kumar works at Thimmiah Kumar M.D. PA in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.