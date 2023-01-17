See All Gastroenterologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD

Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Mary Calvert Holdworth Memorial|Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Kumar works at Thimmiah Kumar M.D. PA in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thimmiah Kumar M.D. PA
    1950 SW 18th Ct Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6909
  2. 2
    Keertini Kumar M.D.
    8618 Sw 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 17, 2023
    From the Dr. To all the staff, so very kind and helpful. They will go out of the way just to help you. Thank you to all at Dr Kumar.
    Nancy L McRae — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital
    • KandR Combined Hospitals
    • Mary Calvert Holdworth Memorial|Mysore Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thimmiah Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Thimmiah Kumar M.D. PA in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

