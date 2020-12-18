Overview of Dr. Thimmiah Ramesh, MD

Dr. Thimmiah Ramesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Ramesh works at Thimmiah Ramesh M.d. PC in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Garden City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.