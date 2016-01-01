Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thinh Mai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thinh Mai, MD
Dr. Thinh Mai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mai's Office Locations
- 1 250 Northgate Dr Ste 102, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-5299
- 2 302 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 492-2620
-
3
Duke D. Fisher MD Inc841 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 209, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 363-6533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mai?
About Dr. Thinh Mai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1558505750
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.