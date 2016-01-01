Overview of Dr. Thinh Vo, MD

Dr. Thinh Vo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.



Dr. Vo works at Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates, LLP in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.