Dr. Thinh Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thinh Vo, MD
Dr. Thinh Vo, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Dr. Vo works at
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates, LLP1213 Hermann Dr Ste 570, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-3900
Heart Associates of Westside Pllc4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 450-1118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thinh Vo, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1043251044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo speaks Vietnamese.
