Overview

Dr. Thippeswamy Channapati, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Bellary and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Channapati works at BHS Primary Care in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.