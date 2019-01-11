Dr. Thippeswamy Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thippeswamy Murthy, MD
Dr. Thippeswamy Murthy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 706-0051
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
My first visit with Dr Murthy very good. He listened and explained my condition in full detail. I am very happy that I found a doctor that seems to be concerned about his patients.
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
