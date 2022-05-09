Dr. Thiru Lakshman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakshman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thiru Lakshman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thiru Lakshman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Lakshman works at
Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgeons13915 N Mopac Expy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78728 Directions (512) 503-5316
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (737) 276-4168Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Central Texas Surgical Associates - North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 345, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5315
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
Recent colectomy, Dr Lakshman used robotic da Vinci minimally invasive surgery which results in a quicker recovery. Dr was personable and answered questions. Based on my recovery he did an outstanding job with my surgery and I would highly recommend him to anyone needing this surgery. Two hospital nurses sang his praises as well without my even asking for their opinion- a good sign. His Office staff is subpar, as most seem to be these days, but this review is for Dr alone.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427187350
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jefferson Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Lakshman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakshman has seen patients for Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakshman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshman.
