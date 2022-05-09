Overview

Dr. Thiru Lakshman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Lakshman works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgeons in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.