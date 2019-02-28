Overview of Dr. Thirumala Raju, MD

Dr. Thirumala Raju, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Raju works at SCV Inpatient Program in San Jose, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.