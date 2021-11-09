Dr. Thirumaleshwar Kanchana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanchana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thirumaleshwar Kanchana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thirumaleshwar Kanchana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Kanchana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Wilmington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanchana?
Dr. Kanchana is the most dedicated and caring physician I have ever been in contact with! He literally prayed with me in his office when my husband got Stage 4 cancer. He has guided me through a rough stomach issue until I now feel healthy again. God bless him
About Dr. Thirumaleshwar Kanchana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1639185465
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- Mysore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanchana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanchana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanchana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanchana works at
Dr. Kanchana has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanchana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanchana speaks Hindi and Kannada.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanchana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanchana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanchana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanchana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.