Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
We Care Hospice Inc2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 351-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
He had checked out and gone away. When my regular doctor called and asked him to come back and examine me, he was gracious and came back immediately. The procedure next week was not rushed. He had a complete team around him. After the procedure he stuck around and made sure all was OK.
About Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1992808992
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Hosp Fdn
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center|Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.