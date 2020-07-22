Overview

Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at California Cardiovascular Consultants and Medical Associates (CCCMA) in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.