Dr. Tho Luong, DO
Dr. Tho Luong, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
1
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4130
2
The Kidney Institute1415 La Concha Ln, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 351-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
- 1790097491
- University of Texas Houston
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
