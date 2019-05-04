See All General Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Thom Loree, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thom Loree, MD

Dr. Thom Loree, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Loree works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ECMC Department of Head & Neck Surgery/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 898-3698
  2. 2
    Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC
    1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 882-1023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Thyroid Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2019
    Dr. Loree is the man you want to see for these conditions requiring surgery. He is an excellent doctor and communicator. You dont feel rushed and he answers all your questions. I would recommend Dr. Loree without reservation
    — May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thom Loree, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215927330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College Poughkeepsie Ny
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thom Loree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loree works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Loree’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Loree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

