Overview

Dr. Thomachan Kalapura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kalapura works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.