Dr. Thomachan Kalapura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalapura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomachan Kalapura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomachan Kalapura, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kalapura works at
Locations
-
1
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalapura?
First of all, the nurse/tech who took me to the appointment room was super nice and very friendly. That always makes a difference in how the visit goes. Dr. K was on time, took time to review my history and talk to me about it. I didn’t feel like I was being rushed at all. It was a very good experience.
About Dr. Thomachan Kalapura, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740258995
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalapura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalapura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalapura works at
Dr. Kalapura has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalapura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalapura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalapura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalapura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalapura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.